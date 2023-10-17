Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $11.43

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,655 shares of company stock worth $1,846,455. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

