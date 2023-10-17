Analyzing Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE) & RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE – Get Free Report) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signature Eyewear and RxSight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RxSight $67.00 million 13.55 -$66.76 million ($1.99) -12.80

Signature Eyewear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RxSight.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A RxSight -88.72% -48.72% -33.79%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Signature Eyewear and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Signature Eyewear has a beta of 64.24, indicating that its stock price is 6,324% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RxSight has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of RxSight shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Signature Eyewear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of RxSight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Signature Eyewear and RxSight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A RxSight 0 1 3 0 2.75

RxSight has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%.

Summary

Signature Eyewear beats RxSight on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Eyewear

Signature Eyewear, Inc. operates as an eyewear company worldwide. The company also offers sunwear products. It offers its products under the Bobby Jones, Carmen Marc Valvo, Cutter & Buck, Dakota Smith, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman, Laura Ashley, Laura Ashley Girls, Michael Stars, Rough Justice, Y-Sport, and Calligraphy brands. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Inglewood, California.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

