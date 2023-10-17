Analyzing Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) & NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of NNN REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of NNN REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NNN REIT and Vicinity Centres, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 1 4 5 0 2.40 Vicinity Centres 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

NNN REIT currently has a consensus target price of $46.30, suggesting a potential upside of 28.15%. Vicinity Centres has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Vicinity Centres’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicinity Centres is more favorable than NNN REIT.

This table compares NNN REIT and Vicinity Centres’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $798.74 million 8.25 $334.63 million $2.04 17.71 Vicinity Centres N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Centres.

Profitability

This table compares NNN REIT and Vicinity Centres’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 46.07% 8.97% 4.50% Vicinity Centres N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NNN REIT beats Vicinity Centres on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 59 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 30 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'VCX' and has 24,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code 'VCD'.

