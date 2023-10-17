Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.48 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $195.60 million and $11.48 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01983373 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $14,498,852.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

