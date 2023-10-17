Arbitrum (ARB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $157.22 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.81291958 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $162,097,763.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

