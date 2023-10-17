Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

