Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 147,796 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147,796 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $303,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

