Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $236.59 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $237.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

