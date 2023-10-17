Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $0.73 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.75.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
