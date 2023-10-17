Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $0.73 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

