Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 208 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,810.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,878.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,951.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.