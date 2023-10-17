Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,346 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $25,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

