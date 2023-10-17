Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,141.22.

CMG opened at $1,810.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,878.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,951.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

