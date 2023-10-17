Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 105 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,100,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $208.10 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $139.49 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

