Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $242.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

