Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $166.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

