Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $501.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.11 and a 1-year high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.