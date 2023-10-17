Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $197.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average of $186.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.92 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.57.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

