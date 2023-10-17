Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $19.59 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,489 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of D stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

