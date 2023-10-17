Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $23.34 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $23,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FCX opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.