Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $24,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.22.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.0 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average is $176.59.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.