Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.8 %

APH stock opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $90.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

