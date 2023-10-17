Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,151 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.