Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,344 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $190.36. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

