Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.7 %

NXPI stock opened at $199.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $137.51 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

