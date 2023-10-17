Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.3% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 21.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,602.75 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,249.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,525.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,529.73. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.