Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $164,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.