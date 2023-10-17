Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 230 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 285,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after buying an additional 50,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $9,600,664. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $321.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $233.22 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

