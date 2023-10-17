Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 27,158 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $19,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,146 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

ON opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

