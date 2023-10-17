Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,348 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Shares of FDX opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.11. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $149.64 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

