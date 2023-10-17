Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,207 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Hershey worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.81.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $186.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

