Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,989 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.97 and a 200-day moving average of $205.68.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.13.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

