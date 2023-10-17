Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 50,085 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,085 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.4 %

GM opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.