Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kroger worth $22,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

