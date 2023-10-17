Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Atrion Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $407.49 on Friday. Atrion has a 52-week low of $394.56 and a 52-week high of $705.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.09. The company has a market capitalization of $717.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atrion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

