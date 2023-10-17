AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $406,000 Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,465 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cencora were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $186.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.85 and its 200-day moving average is $175.21. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

