AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $401,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. CICC Research downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SEA Trading Up 2.5 %

SEA stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.77 and a beta of 1.67.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.