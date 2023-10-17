AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $425,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG stock opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -348.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1,550.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,457,911. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

