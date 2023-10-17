AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 59,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 43,259 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

