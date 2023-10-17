AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $171.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.34. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

