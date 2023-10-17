AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,602.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,249.36 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,525.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,529.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

