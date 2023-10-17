Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,296 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $716,880,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,344,000 after acquiring an additional 241,090 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 333,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,850. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

