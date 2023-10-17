Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,506 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MicroVision by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 187,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,561,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MicroVision by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,952,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MicroVision by 88.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,657,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 166,348 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MicroVision Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MVIS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 290,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.13.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
