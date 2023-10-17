Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,506 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MicroVision by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 187,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,561,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MicroVision by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,952,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MicroVision by 88.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,657,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 166,348 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 290,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.13.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

