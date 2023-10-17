Avaii Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,960,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,416 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 502,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,093. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.71.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

