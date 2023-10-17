Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

Amcor Trading Down 0.1 %

Amcor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 909,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.