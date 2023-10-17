Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,082 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 1,367,666 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

