Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,853,173 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 536,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

