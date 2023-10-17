Avaii Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $74.69. 1,467,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.