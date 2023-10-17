Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $263,000 in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 305.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USD traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 73,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,679. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

