Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RSP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.35. 1,268,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,043. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.23. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

