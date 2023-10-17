Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 979 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMVM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,394.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.37. 3,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,435. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $181.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

